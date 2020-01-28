Perspective: Guilty Pleasures

Guilty pleasures -- we all have them. A sneaked candy bar at the grocery store, a fancy drink at the restaurant, a magazine subscription, or binge-watching the soap opera that drives away the family. Guilty pleasures provide us with momentary escapes from reality.

Not that my reality is bad, it’s actually pretty good. So why do I need my guilty pleasures?

Today’s society expects me to make informed and proper decisions at every turn. When I decide on a purchase, what recipe to cook, how to exercise my body, or how to spend my time, each decision is laden with so many underlying decisions in order to make the right decision. The opportunities to do it all and have it all abound, making the pressure crazy! Sometimes it gets so I can’t make a decision because it’s too complicated to find the best one.

I’m not by any means knocking the amazing choices we now have in our world. I may need to find simpler means in which to sift these choices so that I don’t feel overwhelmed. Maybe I don’t have to make the best right decision every time. Maybe I can create different limits that will provide relief from the pressure. Maybe the guilty pleasures are ok so I can relax and rejuvenate.

Then when I come back to the real world, I’ll make better decisions so that I can have it all and do it all.

I’m Elsa Glover and that’s my perspective.