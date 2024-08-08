Hear rumors of dead people voting? Noncitizens? Local election clerk says that’s not happening

Early voting begins September 26th and Lori Gummow, the Winnebago County Clerk, said the changes in the top of the Democratic ticket haven’t affected her office since the ballots for the November election haven’t been printed yet.

“We don't do anything until the state board of elections certifies to us,” Gummow said.

She said they’ll likely receive the final list of candidates in late August after the Democratic National Convention. In the meantime, there’s a lot to do leading up to the November election, like reviewing the voter rolls.

Gummow said the list of voters is very fluid.

“There's people that pass away, there's people that move into town, there's people that move out of town, there's people that turn 18,” Gummow said. “Our number changes every day.”

In addition to her office reviewing and updating their list of eligible voters, the Illinois Board of Elections also reviews their lists.

She said it’s about ensuring election integrity. It’s something she often gets asked about by residents.

“I am always reassuring the public that our elections are safe and secure” said Gummow, who has served as a county clerk since 2018.

When asked if she knows of any cases of noncitizens voting -- which has been a talking point for Republicans -- she replied in the negative:

“Not that I am aware of,” she said. “Also, similarly, I hear people who say, ‘there are deceased voters,’ but I am not aware of any deceased people voting either.”

She adds disinformation on social media doesn’t help.

“So, I think sometimes the rhetoric on social media is loud,” she said, “and we need to turn that off.”

Some legislators, including Republicans State Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park and State Sen. Dave Syverson of Cherry Valley, have been vocal about their opposition to state laws that make it easier for folks to vote. That includes a measure which allows people to vote in-person without having to show a government ID.

Voter advocate groups like the League of Women Voters say it’s about increasing voter accessibility, while some Republicans suggest it weakens election integrity.

Gummow said she doesn’t take a position on election laws but doesn’t share the latter’s concerns.

“I think they forget that,” she said, “but [eligible voters] do have to present identification in order to register to vote.”

So, what if you registered to vote via the mail? In that instance, you’ll be required to show an ID at the clerk’s office prior to an election or at the time you cast your ballot at a polling location.

And while concerns about election integrity may be a talking point during this election season, the Illinois Board of elections spokesperson, Matt Dietrich, said there’s no evidence of widescale fraud.

“We don't have any evidence of that,” Dietrich said. “That would be someone impersonating another voter.”

He added election clerks and law enforcement are vigilant for potential cases of fraud.

Gummow said election integrity is also about making sure that every vote is counted. And that means a lot given there’s been very close local races.

“Since I have been here there has been, I believe, five races [that] were determined by the slightest margin,” she said. “There was a state race that was determined by, I think it was, like 239 votes.”

In the March Primary, the difference between the county board third district Republican candidates was five votes.

“A lot of times I'll hear people say, ‘Oh, my vote doesn't matter,’” Gummow said. “Well, to that candidate, your vote mattered.”

She said some candidates who lose with such small margins request a discovery, or review, of the vote count.

“And I have to say, every single time, we were spot on,” Gummow said. “There was no problems, there was no issues, and the numbers were still the same.”