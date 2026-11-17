Girl Scouts of Central Illinois [GSCI] is calling for more focus on so-called “third spaces” for girls in order to help with the unique challenges they face.

The organization highlighted those challenges in its first-ever Central Illinois Girl Report released Tuesday.

The report summarizes girls' well-being across 13 areas, including economics, body dissatisfaction and eating disorders, athletics, academics, mental wellness and personal security.

The CEO of GSCI, Jennifer Sedbrook, said the region has gaps that need to be addressed.

“Across our 38-county footprint, four in 10 households cannot consistently afford basic necessities, and over half of our counties exceed state youth poverty averages.”

Sedbrook said social media is also a significant problem, causing 30% of girls to describe themselves as overweight, even though only 15% are clinically overweight.

“Most urgently, over half of Illinois high school girls experience persistent sadness or hopelessness,” Sedbrook said. “More than double the rate of boys. And one in four has seriously considered attempting suicide.”

The report was compiled from publicly available data.

Sedbrook said more emphasis on “third spaces” for girls can help address these challenges. Family is considered the first space that people live in, with school or work considered second spaces.

At a press conference held Tuesday at the Girl Scouts Peoria Service Center near Lakeview Park, two Girl Scouts — both of whom are GSCI board members — also spoke about the value of the organization to them.

Bailey Myers said she has gained a sense of community during her time in Girl Scouts, especially given that Girl Scouts is only for girls and led by girls.

“I think that having girl-only spaces is important, because girls can be together, try new things and feel comfortable being themselves,” Myers said.

Nethraa Venkatesh said Girl Scouts helped her with confronting fear, whether it was learning to ride a horse or selling cookies.

“Girl Scouts teaches you that the phrase ‘fake it 'til you make it’ isn't a reality, and instead, for a scout, it's face it 'til you make it,” Venkatesh said.

Even though the Central Illinois Girl Report focused on girls’ challenges, Sedbrook wanted to stress that the public should not just see the negative in girls’ lives.

“Girlhood is not a clinical crisis to be managed, and a girl is not a problem to be solved,” Sedbrook said. “If we frame everything about a girl's life exclusively around the challenges she faces, we are stealing her opportunity to experience the simple joy of just being a girl.”

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois covers 38 counties across the region and serves just under 10,000 girls, ages five to 17.