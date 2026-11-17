A Central Illinois man has been indicted on charges related to a bomb threat and explosive device found at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria.

Andrew M. Kozak is expected to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon after being indicted on two counts of making a threat involving explosives and making a threat using interstate communications [an email].

Prosecutors are expected to brief reporters about the charges at 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Kozak’s court appearance scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The indictments accuse Kozak of threatening to “unlawfully damage and destroy a building … by means of fire and an explosive,” and that he allegedly “sent an email to BioUrja which indicated that explosive devices had been placed at the BioUrja facility in Peoria.”

Authorities have not said why BioUrja was targeted. A LinkedIn profile for a man matching Kozak’s name shows that person works as a process trainee at BioUrja, where he’s “learning how to operate an ethanol plant.” The LinkedIn profile indicates that man is “proficient in running chemical plant operations.” BioUrja has not confirmed whether Kozak worked there.

Kozak’s indictment comes after Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said Monday that BioUrja informed her that a suspect was in custody. Law enforcement returned to the BioUrja on Monday morning for “court-authorized procedures,” although it’s unclear if that was Kozak’s arrest or something else related to the incident.

Authorities say an explosive device was found and neutralized Friday night after BioUrja electronically received a bomb threat over email hours earlier.

That discovery led Peoria Police to issue an evacuation order that lasted 18 hours, impacting thousands of people who live and work within a 1-mile radius of BioUrja. That included parts of Downtown Peoria, the Warehouse District, East Peoria, and other areas. That evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Saturday after authorities finished their search of the sprawling BioUrja plant for additional devices. None were found.

This story will be updated.