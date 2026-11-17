A group of former members at Country Financial and the Illinois Farm Bureau have sent a letter to the current board alleging that at least one current member has acted against the organizations’ best interests and should at least abstain from discussions about Country's lawsuit against the American Farm Bureau Federation [AFBF].

The lawsuit alleges unlawful conspiracy, breach of contract and other counts related to the AFBF’s reaction to Country’s decision not to require Illinois Farm Bureau membership for auto and home insurance policies. The two boards are comprised of the same people, but serve different duties and interests depending on the discussion topic.

The Sept. 30 letter obtained by WGLT was signed by nine former board members. It described the allegations in the lawsuit as "a massive national antitrust conspiracy." It further urged the board to "do as it has always done: put the needs of the [Country] policyholders first." This letter has not been previously reported.

The former board members said they find it “troubling and extremely problematic that current [Country] board members may have or had participated in some of the damaging actions undertaken by AFBF [American Farm Bureau Federation] described in the complaint.”

They wrote, “We, along with hundreds of witnesses, are aware of a current [Country] board member who was a very significant player” in a McLean County meeting with AFBF leadership in November 2024. This came after Country’s controversial decision in 2024 to drop a requirement that its auto and home policyholders become farm bureau members — a change that upset AFBF leadership.

During that meeting, the lawsuit states AFBF and its “co-conspirators (aided and abetted by others) attacked [Country] in its home state of Illinois. AFBF and its co-conspirators specifically targeted individuals who control proxy votes for [Country] elections to convince them to interfere with the internal governance of [Country]. Among other things, leaders of several co-conspirators traveled to Illinois with AFBF’s president and vice president to meet with [Country] policyholders and agricultural leaders to disparage [Country] and its business, financial stability, leadership, and products and services to force a reversal of the [2024] Business Decision."

The letter goes on to say, "This board member or any board member who aided and abetted AFBF's actions against Country leadership and management must at minimum recuse themselves from further board discussions or actions on this issue, and given the seriousness of the charges, the Board should consider demanding their resignation."

The AFBF has denied these allegations, calling them “pure fantasy,” and filed 10 counterclaims against Country. These include tortious interference, commercial disparagement, consumer fraud, trademark infringement and breach of contract. AFBF’s legal response to the suit referenced “newly discovered violations of AFBF’s trademark rights.”

The letter does not identify which board member or members it is referring to.

The letter is signed by:

Chuck Cawley, director from 2004-2014

Jim Schielein, director from 2000-2010

Richard Guebert, vice chair from 2003-2013 and chair from 2013-2023

John Howard, director from 2023-2025

Chris Hausman, director from 2006-2016

Keith Mussman, director from 2020-2024

Mark Tuttle, director from 2019-2025

Gerald Thompson, director from 1999-2009

Jeff Kirwan, director from 2015-2025

'At great personal cost'

Former Illinois Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan did not sign the letter but said he supports its message about conflict of interest. Duncan was ousted in his role as Illinois Farm Bureau president in 2025, primarily due to the dispute over Country’s farm bureau membership decision, he said.

Courtesy / Brian Duncan Brian Duncan served one term as IFB president and chair of the Country board, from 2023-2025, which he described as "a great privilege."

As IFB president, Duncan also served as chair for the Country board, which he described as "a great privilege."

Duncan said, "It is incumbent that the Country board operates the mutual [company] to the benefit of its policyholders, without any influence from outside entities."

Duncan called this "day one training for Country board service," and said the obligation is "spelled out very clearly in our board handbook."

The board’s handbook states on page 22: “The Board of Directors of Country Financial is comprised of the same persons as the IAA [IFB] Board. However, it should be noted that the duties owed to the policyholders, stockholders and regulators of Country Financial are different from the duties owed the members of the IAA [IFB] by IAA [IFB] Board members. When a director of the IAA [IFB] is serving as a Board member of Country Financial, the fiduciary duty he or she owes is to the company (of Country Financial), its owners and policyholders. In addition, many of the Country Financial companies are organized under the Insurance Code of the State of Illinois and must comply with both the legal requirements established by law and the regulations adopted by the Department of Insurance to govern insurance companies. It is not a defense to a charge of failure to meet one of the other of the obligations, imposed on directors of insurance companies, that a director was 'only serving the IAA [IFB].'"

Duncan said he took this language seriously.

"No matter the amount of pressure — from outside Illinois or within — myself and other board members steadfastly refused to violate our governing guidelines as directors of [Country]," Duncan said, "in many cases at great personal cost."

Duncan lost the IFB presidency last year to Phillip Nelson, who said his “number one” priority as president would be to "get back enjoined with American Farm Bureau,” FarmWeek Now reported. Nelson was paraphrased by Farm Progress in October 2025 as saying Country “has been dictating decisions at IFB, and he believes it should be the other way around. He wants to empower the IFB board of directors to be active in discussions and act independently of the president. He believes IFB has lost stature among other Farm Bureau states and says eight state presidents have called on him to run again this year."

Nelson's named third priority was to address IFB's membership, also related to Country's 2024 decision. He said he wanted to address "the governance of the organization."

But something changed. Country, with Nelson as its board president, filed a new lawsuit against AFBF in September — essentially continuing the fight that Duncan pursued. It’s unclear why. The Illinois Farm Bureau did not respond to questions for this story about conflict of interest on the current board, or the 2026 board’s apparent validation of the 2024 board’s decision. Nelson said in an initial statement when the lawsuit broke that “Country Financial is critical to IFB and our county Farm Bureaus' success. IFB stands behind our insurance affiliate.”

"[T]he apparent reversal in the position of President Nelson and the newly elected board members is just simply a matter of 'say anything to get elected' campaign rhetoric running headlong into the actual facts of the issue. Facts are stubborn things." Brian Duncan, former Illinois Farm Bureau president

“As I look at the lawsuit with my amateur eyes, it does appear that the 2026 board, including the president and the new board members […] have now completely validated and endorsed the actions of the 2024 Country board and management,” Duncan said.

"I think the apparent reversal in the position of President Nelson and the newly elected board members is just simply a matter of 'say anything to get elected' campaign rhetoric running headlong into the actual facts of the issue. Facts are stubborn things. Especially in this instance!"

Duncan said Nelson’s comments during his campaign for the presidency were “concerning.”

“I think the reconciling of his campaign statements with legal reality would be a better question for him. And as to if those statements were or are legally problematic to Country, I would direct you to Country’s general counsel for that answer. I think the Country lawsuit against AFBF speaks volumes about how the Country board now feels about Farm Bureau interference in Country’s decision making,” Duncan said.

Duncan said he's looking for "the current board, along with the help of general counsel, and perhaps even outside counsel, to sort through some of these potential conflicts of interest that may currently exist."

Country, speaking for Philip Nelson, provided the following statement to WGLT related to this story: "The [Country] board has acted and will continue to act in the best interest of [Country] and its policyholders in accordance with its fiduciary responsibilities, including the handling of any conflicts of interest that might arise."

The AFBF’s response to the lawsuit denied all allegations and describes the IFB this way: “Illinois Agricultural Association [‘IAA’], which also goes by the name Illinois Farm Bureau [‘IFB’] and controls [Country].”

'A lot of misinformation'

John Howard is one of the signers of the Sept. 30 letter to the current Country board. Howard was elected to the Illinois Farm Bureau board in 2023 to represent District 17, which encompasses Jefferson County in Southern Illinois. Howard said his own personal integrity was called into question as part of the coordinated campaign of misinformation that Country alleges AFBF engaged in.

Courtesy / John Howard John Howard is a former Illinois Farm Bureau director from Jefferson County. Howard said if it weren't for the fallout of Country's 2024 business decision, he might still be on the board. He was ousted from his role in the 2025 election and said he was the target of false rumors which questioned his integrity. Howard denies any wrongdoing and wants his name cleared.

Howard said the board handbook made it very clear he "wore two different hats:" one as an IFB board member and one as a Country board member.

"If you're in a Country meeting, it's about Country, and that is your focus," Howard said. "That's where you make your decisions, based on what's best at that time. Then, with Farm Bureau, you put your other hat on."

Howard said there "were rumors and innuendo at [the] annual meeting last year" that he and other board members were "bribed, or offered financial inducements, whatever, to go along or promote the decision that Country made back in 2024."

Howard said one person accused him of this personally.

"I have a text message on my phone from earlier this year that states, ‘Everyone knows that the board voted themselves a big raise before you went to Chicago,'" Howard said.

He said he personally takes offense to this accusation.

Howard said the 2025 IFB presidential election included "a lot of misinformation — or lack of information — out there with the whole scenario," and he wants the truth to come out.

Like Howard, Country's lawsuit against the AFBF also alleges "various high-level leaders of AFBF and co-conspirators made inaccurate and misleading statements about [Country] to its policyholders and the public for the purpose of discrediting [Country]; confusing and creating disaffection among its policyholders, agents, and business partners; undermining the sales of its products and services; and tarnishing its reputation and goodwill."

Howard categorically denies any illegal or unethical wrongdoing related to the Farm Bureau's support of Country's business decision in 2024. He said the decision was presented to the board as one that should and could be made by Country management, and this made sense to him.

"The evidence was convincing to me that it was the right decision," Howard said.

To defend his and his colleagues’ integrity, Howard has called for a "full and thorough investigation of both IFB and Country audit committees to show any evidence to back up these claims," and said no one investigating will be able to find evidence of bribes.