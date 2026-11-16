Here's what happened when we handed the microphone over to students at Rockford's Kennedy Middle School

For the past several weeks, members of our newsroom have been spending time at Kennedy Middle School in Rockford. It's part of a project for English Language Arts teacher Renee Perone's seventh grade class. This is the second year for the project.

Perone first reached out to WNIJ when she found out about the station's "mobile studio."

"I had always been obsessed with the StoryCorps bus and listening to the stories," she said. "I thought that would be a wonderful opportunity for my students to work with real journalists and sit down with people who generally are curious about their lives, and they get to tell their story in their way and choose their words for somebody other than me."

The goal is to provide training and a space where students can build confidence in conducting conversations with the hope that it will also spark interest to capture storytelling within their own families.

The mobile studio provided a real-world setting to test out their interviewing skills.

It was the culmination of a three-part training with WNIJ staff. In the first session, students practiced the technical side of capturing someone's story from proper microphone placement to making sure the recording happens in a quiet space, free from distractions.

Perone developed prompt questions to help the students open up to each other. They got to practice and pick which questions to ask each other. They also developed their own questions.

The project also ties into the research she is doing through the Urban Education Master's Program between Rockford Public School and Rockford University. Her project is called "Pass the Mic." She says it's about giving students more voice and choice in their learning environment.

"At 11 years old, you don't always have a lot of say in what's happening in your life," she said. "But at school within the classroom, I think it's important because I can give them choices and I can let them use their voice and see how empowering that is."

Tell me about a time you felt like someone really listened to you. What made you feel heard?



Tell me about a time you got to make a choice that mattered to you.



Tell me about a time someone believed in you before you completely believed in yourself.



Tell me about something you care about that adults might not realize is important to you.



Tell me about a time you took a risk, tried something new, or surprised yourself.



When have you helped change something, even something small, because you spoke up or shared an idea?



What opportunity do you wish every kid had the chance to experience? Why?

Once the audio piece was prepared, the students got the chance to listen to it together. Perone says she felt very proud of her students for stepping outside of their comfort zone.

"I can't wait for other people to hear it," she said, "and to share it because these kids are incredible."

You can hear portions from their interviews in the audio feature above.