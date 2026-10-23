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State Week: Can we believe the polls?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIA.J. Simmons
Published October 23, 2026 at 9:44 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

With Election Day fast approaching, voters are being inundated with polls. The numbers try to gauge voter support. But polling has come under fire in recent years as political results have sometimes been at odds with the surveys.

How should we view polling and what are the limits?

Voters have also weighed in about the top issues on their minds this cycle. We discuss what they're saying and concerns about election security.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Research Director for the
University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy and Leadership A. J. Simmons.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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A.J. Simmons
AJ Simmons is the Research Director of the Center for State Policy and Leadership at UIS. He holds a PhD from the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University. He likes bowling and discussing politics with people he disagrees with.
See stories by A.J. Simmons