State Week: Legislative watchdog resigns amid scrutiny

Michael McCuskey, the Legislative Inspector General, has resigned effective at the end of September. It comes after criticism over how he has handled investigations, including sexual harassment complaints that led to a state representative resigning this summer.

The position has long been considered to have too little authority. Could the change in leadership open the door for new ethics reforms involving the office?

Gov. JB Pritzker was in Texas this week, blasting Republicans and President Trump. The governor continues to building his national profile.

And, a new state law goes into effect this weekend allowing medical aid-in-dying for terminally ill patients.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.