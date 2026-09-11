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State Week: Legislative watchdog resigns amid scrutiny

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published September 11, 2026 at 12:47 PM CDT

Michael McCuskey, the Legislative Inspector General, has resigned effective at the end of September. It comes after criticism over how he has handled investigations, including sexual harassment complaints that led to a state representative resigning this summer.

The position has long been considered to have too little authority. Could the change in leadership open the door for new ethics reforms involving the office?

Gov. JB Pritzker was in Texas this week, blasting Republicans and President Trump. The governor continues to building his national profile.

And, a new state law goes into effect this weekend allowing medical aid-in-dying for terminally ill patients.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Ben Szalinski.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
See stories by Ben Szalinski