Northern Illinois residents show solidarity with immigrants in the greater Chicagoland area

Organizers estimate that more than five million people took part in last weekend’s nationwide ‘No Kings’ rallies to protest Trump administration policies including deportation. Some northern Illinois communities are showing solidarity for immigrants on the periphery of publicized actions.

On a recent Saturday morning , about a dozen people geared up at the Casa DuPage Worker’s Center in Wheaton for a busy day , beginning with a neighborhood patrol. They'll drive through Latino communities looking for the presence of ICE -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“This patrol is about being the eyes and the conscience of the community,” said the Center’s Executive Director Cristobal Cavazos. “If we see something, we know what to do — we’re going to alert the rapid response team.”

A rapid response team’s work can involve verifying immigration enforcement activity and alerting the community.

Racquel, of Aurora rode on the passenger’s side as Cavazos drove through a warehouse district, one of many surrounding O’Hare Airport.

“We’re out here defending our rights,” she said, “and want the government to treat us like the human beings we are.”

Recently , ICE raided a facility in Elk Grove and detained several dozen employees.

Trump campaigned on the mass deportation of what he describes as criminals and rapists, but ICE has arrested many with no criminal records.

An immigration violation is a civil matter and not a criminal one.

After the brief patrolling, they headed to a Bensenville apartment complex where Cavazos said ICE has made at least eight arrests over several weeks. Members of Casa DuPage Worker’s Center were joined by faith leaders and community members in a rally and solidarity march.

Pastor Jacqueline “Jackie” Salgado of First United Methodist Church of Bensenville led a prayer along with representatives of the Lombard Mennonite Church, Pax Christi Illinois and the First Church of Lombard, among others.

“I want to show support to the immigrants here,” said Bensenville resident Eileen Censotti, “who, I fear, are being illegally, by the Trump administration, booted out of our country with no course to the courts. And I believe you get your day in court.”

As people chanted and made their way through the apartment buildings and courtyards, others passed out know-your-rights cards to residents as tenants peered out of their windows. One woman standing near the entrance to her building said the recent raids in the area has instilled fear in her.

“We're not criminals to be tracked down, put in chains and all,” she said. “We came to work , to give our children a better future.”

Her daughters stand close by, hands clutching their arms , as they watch their toddler brother balance himself on the lawn. The boy is the only one in that family with legal status.

“They're afraid since we go out to work daily,” she said, “and they're left with not knowing if we’ll return home.”

Gaby Hernández Chico is one of the organizers of this march. She said the neighborhood is home to a large Guatemalan indigenous community who have been the target of ICE arrests.

“We want to send the message that they are not alone,” Hernández Chico said, “that we won’t allow them to continue to marginalize our communities because they are indigenous communities, because they speak another language, because they have another skin color.”

Trump has directed ICE to focus deportation efforts at Democratic-led cities like Chicago. He also reversed his previous order to pause ICE raids in industries dependent on undocumented workers, including agriculture and hospitality.

Racquel said taking part in the day’s action provided her with some relief from her own fear of being torn from her family.