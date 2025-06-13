Immigrant rights advocates emphasize “Know-Your-Rights" amid suspected ICE arrests in Rockford

Leer en español

Immigration enforcement agents made at least three arrests in Rockford on Thursday, according to Rockford media personality Fernando Lopez, of La Bamba online radio.

In a Facebook post , Lopez wrote that two of the persons had “active deportation orders.” Another person was detained in what immigration experts call a “ collateral ” arrest for being present at the time officers stop a wanted individual.

A video posted to Facebook shows a man in the driver seat of a vehicle recording the moment before an immigration enforcement officer wearing a vest labeled “POLICE” breaks the glass to reach in and unlock his door.

According to the man in the video, he was on his way to the grocery store “Guanajuato” when he was detained by immigration enforcement authorities.

WNIJ could not independently verify the recording. Immigration enforcement authorities have not responded to requests for verification of the arrests.

Lopez’s post of the video followed a day of speculation on whether agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement had visited Rockford.

In an earlier video Facebook video, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara confirmed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in the city’s southside, but he could not verify whether it was conducting immigration enforcement.

ICE is primarily tasked with enforcing immigration laws. Under the Trump administration other federal agencies have been involved in immigration-related arrests.

Lopez stated that a 10-year old child was being held in ICE custody “at the request of one of her detained parents”, an assertion that WNIJ has not been able to independently verify.

“This is NOT a mass raid,” Lopez posted. “ICE came for people with specific orders. Will they keep coming[?] Most likely.”

Immigration rights advocate emphasizes “know-your-rights"

Rockford immigration attorney Sara Dady went on social media to address the numerous inquiries she received about immigration enforcement activities.

She said “It’s unconfirmed, but it’s possible” ICE made arrests in Rockford on Thursday.

In an earlier post , she told her viewers it’s important they practice their response in the event they meet an immigration enforcement agent.

“When you're confronted with somebody with their face covered, with guns, who may or may not identify themselves, that creates fear,” Dady said referring to masked immigration enforcement agents. “And when people are afraid and people have not practiced their rights, they forget their rights.”

Dady invited her viewers to “Repeat after me: ‘I do not wish to answer your questions. I do not wish to show you documents. Am I free to go?’”

She said remain silent and don’t answer questions from ICE.

“No one is required to answer ICE questions, and ICE needs you to talk to them,” she said.

The Trump Administration recently set a daily quota of 3,000 immigration enforcement arrests, in line with the president’s campaign pledge to execute mass deportation, according to Reuters .

Dady said the protections laid out in the Constitution apply to all, regardless of immigration status, and reiterated that immigration violations are civil violations, not criminal.

“If you get arrested, keep your mouth shut,” she said.

She said if they're arrested, they're likely to be transported to the Broadview Center in Chicago for processing. Everyone has a right to make a phone call, she said.

“Say, ‘I wish to make a phone call, I'm not answering any questions until I talk to my lawyer,’” she said.

Dady added she was bothered by immigration enforcement agents with their faces covered as they made arrests.

“It is 100% unacceptable for any federal employee to hide their identity when they are engaged in law enforcement, which can deprive people of their liberty,” she said.

Republican legislators react to Rockford mayor’s response

Republicans State Sen. Andrew Chesney and State Rep. John Cabello criticized Mayor McNamara for his social media video and called for him to “stop playing politics and start working with federal immigration authorities to keep Rockford safe.”

Under the Illinois Trust Act, local law enforcement are prohibited from communicating and coordinating with federal immigration enforcement agents.

The law was signed by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner in 2017 in order to ensure immigrants would feel safe reporting crime and cooperating with law enforcement without fear it may lead to an immigration enforcement arrest.

