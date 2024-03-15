Here's a look at the Democratic candidates running for Illinois' 11th Congressional District

Illinois’ 11th Congressional District covers most of Kane and McHenry Counties, along with parts of Cook, Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Naperville held candidate forums for both parties including the Democratic primary for the 14th congressional district.

Here’s a look at the candidates and their views on some of the issues discussed in the forum.

Candidates

Cong. Bill Foster of Naperville is the incumbent.

He’s a physicist and business owner and touts his role in helping to secure a deal for the Stellantis assembly plant in Belvidere.

Foster emphasizes his science background and favors incremental change in his approach to policy.

His opponent is Qasim Rashid, a human rights lawyer. He grew up in DuPage County and immigrated to the U.S. as a child from Pakistan.

Rashid says he’s tuned in to the struggles of working families and prefers bigger changes, as in his support for a universal health care model.

Healthcare

“30-plus developed nations have this model," Rashid said, "and what it shows us, what the data and facts tell us, is that a universal health care model that prioritizes health care, not profits is one in which we would spend half per capita of what we're spending right now."

Foster’s take on healthcare reform is more measured.

“I have always believed in universal health care," Foster said, "and believe that the most important the most effective pathway is the incremental pathway that we began with the Affordable Care Act."

Aid for Israel, Palestine

“I believe that Israel has the right to exist and the right to defend itself," Foster said. “But I have been deeply disappointed with Netanyahu’s conduct of the war. “

Foster said he favors the Biden Administration’s direction in the conflict.

Rashid said he distinguishes himself greatly from the incumbent on this issue.

“We need to ensure we're protecting Israel and Palestine,” Rashid said. "And we do that by upholding international human rights law, demanding a ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages and Palestinian prisoners, an end to the occupation.”

Immigration Reform

Foster supports comprehensive immigration reform and a bipartisan effort to achieve that. Also, he calls for more funding for the immigration court system to handle the backlog of asylum cases.

Rashid said there’s a need to protect asylum as a human right. He calls for a worker visa program and more funding for immigration courts.

Ukraine

On whether they would support aid for Ukraine, both candidates pledged their support the country in its war with Russia.

Increasing cost of living

Rashid says the problem is elected officials’ dealings with corporations.

“Multimillionaire politicians," he said, "are more worried about their campaign donations from corporations who are exploiting workers."

He calls for ensuring that ultra-wealthy pay a fair share in taxes, lowering taxes for working families and small businesses and guaranteeing universal health care.

Foster said the U.S. economy continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. He believes in raising workers' wages.

“I am proud," he said, "to support the protecting right to work to organize act that will ensure that every worker has the right to form a union.”

In the hour-long forum, candidates answered other questions, like the role of government in women’s healthcare and whether there's a need to regulate social media platforms.

Other races

In other primary congressional races on the Democratic ticket in northern Illinois, U.S. Representatives Lauren Underwood of the 14th District and Eric Sorensen of the 17th District are running unopposed.