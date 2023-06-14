Statewide: The birthplace of gospel music

The Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has been more than a center of faith in the community. The church points out Thomas Dorsey, the father of gospel music, introduced his blend of Christian praise and blues at Ebenezer and started the first gospel choir there. It has played host to legendary gospel artists and leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr.

On this episode, Stephen Kallao with World Cafe tells us about the past and what church leaders are facing when it comes to maintaining the older structure.

Also this week:

* Farah Yousry of Side Effects Public Media reports on Black churches taking a leadership role in making sure people keep their Medicaid coverage.

Yuchen Wang / Yannick Kapita, left, and Gogo Kupa, are the owners of the Galesburg Selfie Museum. They are Congolese immigrants who settled in Galesburg five years ago.

* Yuchen Wang reports on a Congolese family that has made Galesburg their new home.

* We begin a series on homelessness in Rockford from our friends at WNIJ.

* Lauren Warneke reports on a sorority, which has been suspended for hazing and other violations, preparing to resume activity.

* WBEZ's Mary Dixon speaks with reporter Mawa Iqbal about legislative action in Illinois since the fall of Roe v. Wade a year ago.