What is the ‘true’ face of housing insecurity in Rockford?

On a single night in 2022, about 18 of every 10,000 people in the United States – experienced homelessness across the United States.

Six in 10 people experiencing homelessness were staying in sheltered locations, and four in 10 were unsheltered, that is, staying in a place not meant for human habitation.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Housing and UrbanDevelopment (HUD) Annual Homelessness Assessment Report.

Additionally, the pandemic made it more difficult to get an accurate count in recent years.

Housing insecurity affects all parts of a community, from the local economy to the education system.

The new Illinois state budget includes an initiative to address homelessness. The budget includes more than $360 million into the effort, an $85 million increase over the previous year. "Home Illinois" will include prevention programs, street outreach and more temporary housing.

The goal is to reach "Functional Zero" as a state. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says more than 120,000 Illinoisans experience homelessness each year.

Why are we doing this story now?

In 2017, Rockford, Illinois became the first city in the nation to reach “Functional Zero” for its veteran and chronically homeless populations.

"Functional zero" is a term used to describe when a community has measurably solved homelessness for a population. However, the term itself can be a little murky and may not fully characterize the reality for all populations in the city who lack permanent housing solutions.

We were curious if those strides remained over the past several years which also included national fluctuations in housing due to the pandemic.

In early 2023, the city of Rockford spent more than $10,000 on a billboard campaign to discourage residents from giving money to panhandlers. In reporting on that issue, it became clear that what people see with their eyes when it comes to panhandling is far from the realities and complexities surrounding where people go each night and the community structures in place for secure housing. In other words, we wanted to challenge an assumption that people who ask for money in public places is any gauge of the region's overall housing security.

Our team set out to get a clearer picture of housing security in Winnebago County and solutions to address gaps in providing permanent shelter.

Yvonne Boose will share the story of how faith communities are providing resources where they are needed the most.

Peter Medlin reports on how schools are federally required to help students without stable housing and how the pandemic made it tougher than ever.

Maria Gardner Lara visited eviction court to hear from people who are facing the very real consequences of housing uncertainty.

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco will have a conversation with local advocate Miss Carly about the role of volunteer and community support.

First a word about definitions

For federal purposes of tracking, the term "homeless" is used to get an accurate count of people's situation within distinct categories such as:

Literally Homeless

Imminent Risk of Homelessness

Homeless Under Other Federal Statutes

Fleeing/Attempting to Flee Domestic Violence

According to the nonprofit social service organization Blanchet House, the term housing insecurity "most completely describes the varied experiences and challenges of people who are homeless/houseless as well as those who are at risk of becoming so. Using this terminology emphasizes the factors that contribute to a person’s homelessness/houselessness."

In reference to tracking federal numbers related to individuals, we will use the term "homeless" in some cases, but you will also hear a number of other terms that best humanize a person's individual experience related to housing.

Who tracks these numbers in Illinois and what does it look like?

The Point-in-Time count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered

people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that Continuums of Care (known as CoC's) which are regional designations within the state conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness who are sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Safe Havens on a single night.

Here's what the numbers looks like for the region or CoC that includes the city of Rockford.

city of Rockford /

This graphic shows where the northern Illinois region compares with other areas of the state.

There has also been a dramatic increase in the number of specific categories that have been added in recent years to better pinpoint populations experiencing housing insecurity.

The graphic below shows the spike in specific categories that are now tracked. For example—In 2008, the Point In Time estimates had a category for "Overall Homeless Veterans" with subcategories of "sheltered and unsheltered." By 2022, the categories were further broken down to include veterans by age, race, and gender among others. You can see the increase in categories here.

Who are some of the local players working to secure housing for Winnebago County residents?

Carpenter's Place Critical Needs List

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Miss Carly's

Rockford Housing Authority

Shelter Care Ministries (Jubilee Center)

What do we hope people will take from this series?

We want to report on different perspectives related to this topic to show the complexities of getting accurate counts when it comes to housing security as well as the trickle effect throughout the community when people don’t have permanent housing. We also want to provide insight into which organizations are working to close the gaps in housing insecurity—what’s working and where the largest challenges remain.