Statewide: How long should older drivers stay on the road?

Everyone wants to stay independent for as long as possible. But what about driving? Even states have different laws when it comes to older drivers.

For many families, it's often the children who must decide to take away the keys.

Also:

* This Week in Illinois History profiles a Hall of Fame rock band from the state.

* A director of The Immigration Project talks about federal changes that could add more barriers to gaining legal status.

* Public school enrollment is down in Illinois. What does that mean for local districts?

* Rich Egger reports on an effort to change how higher education is funded in Illinois.

* We remember a museum of human hair.

Timothy Hiatt/For the Sun-Times Serve Robotics displays food delivery robots at the main Serve Robotics hub at 1612 W. Fulton in Chicago.

* In Chicago, more food deliveries are being done by robot. But there are concerns.

* A classical musician is playing at high level while juggling the duties of being a mom.

