A Rockford comedian says all are welcome to a Spanish language comedy show

A Rockford entertainer will showcase a night of laughter that some may not understand but, he hopes, will appreciate.

Marcos Lara is a comedian and poet. He produces comedy shows in the area. He said the upcoming show will be in Spanish but is encouraging those who don’t speak the language to come out.

“I think it'd be fun to have people who may not speak Spanish at all,” he said, “and are just allies and just want to see how we function with each other, how we interact with each other."

Lara said he did one of these several years ago in Madison, Wisconsin and the audience included non-Spanish speakers.

El Paraiso Noche de Comedia takes place Saturday April 4 at 8 p.m. at El Paraiso Lumbre Y Mar Restaurant in Loves Park. Comedian Jose Alfredo will headline. Peter Daniel is the featured comic.

