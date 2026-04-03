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A Rockford comedian says all are welcome to a Spanish language comedy show

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM CDT
Marcos Lara at Mo's Coffee and Cafe.
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Marcos Lara at Mo's Coffee and Cafe.

A Rockford entertainer will showcase a night of laughter that some may not understand but, he hopes, will appreciate.

Marcos Lara is a comedian and poet. He produces comedy shows in the area. He said the upcoming show will be in Spanish but is encouraging those who don’t speak the language to come out.

“I think it'd be fun to have people who may not speak Spanish at all,” he said, “and are just allies and just want to see how we function with each other, how we interact with each other."

Lara said he did one of these several years ago in Madison, Wisconsin and the audience included non-Spanish speakers.

El Paraiso Noche de Comedia takes place Saturday April 4 at 8 p.m. at El Paraiso Lumbre Y Mar Restaurant in Loves Park. Comedian Jose Alfredo will headline. Peter Daniel is the featured comic.
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Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose