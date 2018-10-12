The STEM Read Podcast - Science Fiction to Fuel Science Fact

Episode 11: Science Fiction to Fuel Science Fact with Andy Weir and Joe Magliano

Welcome to Season 2! Every great leap forward starts with a burst of creativity. Someone sees the world as it is, dreams of what it could be, and then works to make the dream a reality. While writers use language and storytelling to inspire change, scientists use research and experimentation. On this episode of the STEM Read podcast we sit down with educational psychologistJoe Maglianoand best-selling author of The Martian Andy Weirto discuss the role of narrative in teaching science and the connections between the way writers and STEM experts use creativity to imagine and create a better world.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

