The STEM Read Podcast - Big Ideas for Little Makers

Episode 9: Big Ideas for Little Makers featuring Todd Burleson and Andrea Beaty

How do we teach hands-on learning to young learners? At what age should students begin “making”? In this episode of The STEM Read podcast, we bring back friend-of-the-program, Andrea Beaty, and School Library Journal’s 2016 school librarian of the year, Todd Burleson, to discuss why we should be teaching higher concepts at younger grade levels and the important of a makerspace beyond the 3D printer.

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

