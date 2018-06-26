The STEM Read Podcast - #MeToo Movement in Children's Literature

Episode 10: #MeToo Movement in Children’s Literature with Anne Ursu & Martha Brockenbrough and Melanie Koss

In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast we sit down with two major voices in the children's literature #MeToo movement, Anne Ursu and Martha Brockenbrough, as well as NIU Professor and Literary scholar Melanie Koss.

Northern Illinois University's STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

