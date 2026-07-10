Settle in with Jennifer and Joni from Thyme 'N Again Apothecary for a relaxing journey through the world of tea. Learn about tea's fascinating history, explore the different types and blends enjoyed around the globe, and discover what makes each variety unique.

Along the way, you'll have the chance to sample several teas and pick up tips for brewing and enjoying tea at home. Whether you're a devoted tea drinker or simply tea-curious, this program offers a cozy evening of learning, tasting, and conversation.

This program is first come, first served as supplies may be limited. It is intended for adults.

For additional information, please contact Barb at barbp@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 6106.