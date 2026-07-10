What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War
What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War
Living history helps us appreciate how people in the past were so much like us. Angela Titus, a member of General John Stark Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will present this interactive program by bringing her accurate reproductions of items that a soldier would carry with them, including canteens, tricorn hats, shoes, along with other items. She will let the audience touch, see, and feel them.
There will be a Q&A segment included. This program is for all ages and does not require registration. It is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.
For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.
DeKalb Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org