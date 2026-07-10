What They Carried in the American Revolutionary War

Living history helps us appreciate how people in the past were so much like us. Angela Titus, a member of General John Stark Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will present this interactive program by bringing her accurate reproductions of items that a soldier would carry with them, including canteens, tricorn hats, shoes, along with other items. She will let the audience touch, see, and feel them.

There will be a Q&A segment included. This program is for all ages and does not require registration. It is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For more information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.