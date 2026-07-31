Unite and Rise Rally: Celebrate our Right to Vote

The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and community partners invite you to acknowledge the struggles and celebrate the successes of voting rights in the United States at a Unite and Rise Rally on Saturday, August 8. The Voting Rights Act was signed August 6, 1965, making it illegal to deny or abridge the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.

You will hear inspiring speakers and music to fit the occasion. We are creating a space where the community can learn and engage in conversations, children can practice being a voter, and adults can weigh in on issues that matter. There will be information available to help you plan for the upcoming elections and more.

Voting doesn’t happen only every four years. Our Constitutional system depends on all of us to learn about the issues and exercise our voices, not only at the ballot box but during the election season. Hope to see you there!