Rockford's National Night Out will be 'bigger and better than last year'

The first Tuesday in August each year, police around the country come together with their community to build a better relationship. Yvonne Boose has the story of the upcoming Rockford gathering.

Matt Peskin of Philadelphia started National Night Out in 1984. The event spread to cities across the country.

Sherrell Woods, a Rockford detective, said she’s noticed a difference in how the community interacts with the police since having these events over the years.

“More people are likely to come up to us and be like, ‘thank you for your service, and we appreciate all the events you guys put on, and so forth and so on,’ Woods explained. “Because I know last couple years, like with all the movements and things going on, some people weren't happy with us.”

A Rockford Civilian Oversight Board was started in 2023. This type of group reviews police behavior and works to improve the community’s relationship with law enforcement.

Woods said this year’s event will be bigger and better than last year.

“We will have our K-9 demo," she said. “We're going to bring out our MRAP, our BAT vehicle. The fire department also comes out as well. They're going to have their fire safety trailer this year.”

MRAP is a Mine Resistance Ambush Protected vehicle. This equipment can withstand certain attacks.

The evening will include food, resources and live entertainment.

Rockford’s National Night Out will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the City Market Pavilion.

