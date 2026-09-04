TLC's Fall Native Plant, Tree and Shrub Sale in Woodstock
TLC's Fall Native Plant, Tree and Shrub Sale in Woodstock
Shop for native plants, trees and shrubs and pick up your online orders! Fall is a great time to plant, with cooler temperatures and increased rainfall cutting down on care. The sale is a fundraiser for TLC, so you can help your local environment while also helping TLC! Members receive a 10% discount.
McHenry County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Land Conservancy of McHenry County
815-337-9502
info@conservemc.org
Artist Group Info
gmaki@conservemc.org
McHenry County Fairgrounds
11900 Country Club Rd.Woodstock , Illinois 60098