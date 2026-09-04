State Week: The Chicago Bears stadium saga continues

As the NFL season prepares to kick off, a big question for Chicago Bears' fans is about the team's future. Specifically, where will the Bears play in coming years. The team wants a new stadium after more than a half-century at Soldier Field.

The Bears have apparently narrowed their focus to sites in Arlington Heights, which it owns, and Hammond, Indiana. Team officials have pushed for a property tax deal to stay in Illinois. Indiana lawmakers have given the go-ahead for incentives to lure the Bears.

But after years of discussion and negotiation, the matter is unresolved. On this episode, we try to provide some clarity.

We also discuss a major power outages in northwest Indiana that stemmed from an August storm. it left thousands without electricity for a long period.

We also learn about a Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ report that examined arrest records related to Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter and anchor Michael Puente.