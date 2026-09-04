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Heat and humidty to subside by Labor Day in northern Illinois

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published September 4, 2026 at 10:23 AM CDT
John Jurgens
John Jurgens

As Labor Day Weekend is upon us, we reflect on the unofficial end to summer — although the weather around us says "not so fast."

Heat and humidity blanked the Stateline area this week, with a bit of it lingering into the first part of the 3-day weekend.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens breaks down the week that was, including some very warm overnight lows, and what to expect for the week ahead.

Listen to the full conversation with John Jurgens, and get his Labor Day Weekend forecast, in the link above.
WNIJ News
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier