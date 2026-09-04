Heat and humidty to subside by Labor Day in northern Illinois

As Labor Day Weekend is upon us, we reflect on the unofficial end to summer — although the weather around us says "not so fast."

Heat and humidity blanked the Stateline area this week, with a bit of it lingering into the first part of the 3-day weekend.

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens breaks down the week that was, including some very warm overnight lows, and what to expect for the week ahead.

Listen to the full conversation with John Jurgens, and get his Labor Day Weekend forecast, in the link above.