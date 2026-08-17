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Thrive! Encore Series: Free Legal Consultations

Thrive! Encore Series: Free Legal Consultations

Prairie State Legal Services will provide free legal consultations to eligible senior citizens and income-qualifying individuals.

Appointments Required. Call 815-758-8282 to schedule.

DeKalb Township
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township
2323 South Fourth Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/employment-assistance/