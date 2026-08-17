Thrive! Encore Series: Free Legal Consultations
Thrive! Encore Series: Free Legal Consultations
Prairie State Legal Services will provide free legal consultations to eligible senior citizens and income-qualifying individuals.
Appointments Required. Call 815-758-8282 to schedule.
DeKalb Township
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township
2323 South Fourth StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org