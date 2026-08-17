Automotive manufacturer Stellantis announces $800 million investment in idled Belvidere plant

In Feb. 2023, multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis halted production of the Jeep Cherokee at its Belvidere Assembly Plant.

The decision to indefinitely idle the plant was accompanied by the layoff of around 1,300 employees, spelling broader economic uncertainty for the city of Belvidere.

In the years since the decision, the State of Illinois and the United Auto Workers have negotiated with Stellantis to facilitate the plant’s re-opening.

Calls to re-open the plant have been endorsed by former President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited the plant in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Last Friday, Stellantis announced it would commit $800 million dollars to the plant’s re-opening to prepare the site for future Jeep Cherokee assembly.

Following the announcement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement expressing enthusiasm over the investment.

“Today’s announcement builds on Stellantis’ commitment to bring thousands of good-paying jobs back to Belvidere and represents another major vote of confidence in Illinois workers and the future of Illinois manufacturing,” Pritzker said in his Friday press release.

Stellantis says that the next generation of Jeep Cherokees assembled at the Belvidere Plant will utilize it STLA One Platform, a modular design approach said to increase efficiency and alleviate costs.

Pilot production for the STLA One Platform in Belvidere is slated to begin in first half of 2028, ahead of a formal retail launch during the second half of 2029.