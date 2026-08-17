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Automotive manufacturer Stellantis announces $800 million investment in idled Belvidere plant

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published August 17, 2026 at 3:10 PM CDT
The FCA Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant
Stellantis Media
The FCA Belvidere (Ill.) Assembly Plant

In Feb. 2023, multinational automotive manufacturer Stellantis halted production of the Jeep Cherokee at its Belvidere Assembly Plant.

The decision to indefinitely idle the plant was accompanied by the layoff of around 1,300 employees, spelling broader economic uncertainty for the city of Belvidere.

In the years since the decision, the State of Illinois and the United Auto Workers have negotiated with Stellantis to facilitate the plant’s re-opening.

Calls to re-open the plant have been endorsed by former President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who visited the plant in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Last Friday, Stellantis announced it would commit $800 million dollars to the plant’s re-opening to prepare the site for future Jeep Cherokee assembly.

Following the announcement, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement expressing enthusiasm over the investment.

“Today’s announcement builds on Stellantis’ commitment to bring thousands of good-paying jobs back to Belvidere and represents another major vote of confidence in Illinois workers and the future of Illinois manufacturing,” Pritzker said in his Friday press release.

Stellantis says that the next generation of Jeep Cherokees assembled at the Belvidere Plant will utilize it STLA One Platform, a modular design approach said to increase efficiency and alleviate costs.

Pilot production for the STLA One Platform in Belvidere is slated to begin in first half of 2028, ahead of a formal retail launch during the second half of 2029.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger