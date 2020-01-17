Public Radio is concerned with helping students and members of the community develop professionally and advance their career skills.To that end, the WNIJ News team has developed "Public Radio 101" a seminar conducted by professional journalists from the WNIJ News team at the beginning of the academic semesters.
Public Radio 101 Handbook
Participants in the Public Radio 101 workshop will get printed copies of WNIJ's Public Radio 101 handbook. Here's a digital copy just for you! In it, you'll find best practices in interviewing, vocal delivery, and gathering sound.