So You Want To Host A Podcast...

So what’s the difference between a podcast and a radio show, besides where you listen to them?

1) Podcasts have no time constraints. They can go long, they can go short. No one tunes in in the middle of a podcast. No need for self-identifying constantly.

2) Podcasts don’t need to please everyone. They can, and should, target a very specific audience.

3) Podcast listeners opt in. They don’t need to be convinced. They have chosen your podcast, and if they trust you, they can meander to their first point. A radio segment has to grab and convince a listener to stay.

What makes a good podcast? The host connects with the audience, good sound quality, storytelling, entertaining subject matter, and being prepared.

Basic sound quality: your recording can't hurt or exhaust the listener’s ears! They’ll simply leave and never come back.

A likable personality is essential. They’re hanging out with you, so you’d better be nice to be around. Or at least interesting!

Your style can be loose, but at least prepared. A podcast isn’t just stray thoughts.

Podcasts are the democratization of the radio waves! They help diversity and encourage The Experimental, even among the pros.

Remember, there is nothing more compelling to the human ear than a human voice.

Resources:

Start here!

https://training.npr.org/2018/06/19/so-you-want-to-start-a-podcast-read-this-first/



This is just about everything you need to know: equipment, software, audio processing, hosting & distribution, and loudness levels. https://transom.org/tag/podcast-basics/



