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There's Something About Merry! Holiday Artisan Market

There's Something About Merry! Holiday Artisan Market

December 4–6, 2026 | Womanspace, Rockford

Get into the holiday spirit at There's Something About Merry, Womanspace's beloved holiday artisan market! This festive, long-standing Rockford tradition features a wide variety of original artwork and handcrafted gifts by local artists, from seasonal creations to unique treasures to enjoy year-round.

Browse beautiful, one-of-a-kind items, enjoy sweet treats, and support local artists. It's a wonderful opportunity to find meaningful gifts while celebrating the creativity of the Rockford area.

Dates & Hours:
Friday, December 4 | 1–7 PM
Saturday, December 5 | 10 AM–4 PM
Sunday, December 6 | 10 AM–4 PM

Location: Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, IL 61114

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Volunteers welcome! Help make this holiday tradition possible by signing up at https://womanspacerockford.app.neoncrm.com/forms/volunteer

Gratefully sponsored by David Boccignone, Ameriprise Financial.

Womanspace
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Womanspace
815-877-0118
info@womanspace-rockford.org
https://www.womanspace-rockford.org

Artist Group Info

denise@womanspace-rockford.org
Womanspace
3333 Maria Linden Dr.
Rockford, Illinois 61114
8158770118
liz@womanspace-rockford.org
https://womanspace-rockford.org