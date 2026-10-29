There's Something About Merry! Holiday Artisan Market

December 4–6, 2026 | Womanspace, Rockford

Get into the holiday spirit at There's Something About Merry, Womanspace's beloved holiday artisan market! This festive, long-standing Rockford tradition features a wide variety of original artwork and handcrafted gifts by local artists, from seasonal creations to unique treasures to enjoy year-round.

Browse beautiful, one-of-a-kind items, enjoy sweet treats, and support local artists. It's a wonderful opportunity to find meaningful gifts while celebrating the creativity of the Rockford area.

Dates & Hours:

Friday, December 4 | 1–7 PM

Saturday, December 5 | 10 AM–4 PM

Sunday, December 6 | 10 AM–4 PM

Location: Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, IL 61114

Admission: Free and open to the public.

Volunteers welcome! Help make this holiday tradition possible by signing up at https://womanspacerockford.app.neoncrm.com/forms/volunteer

Gratefully sponsored by David Boccignone, Ameriprise Financial.