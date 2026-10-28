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Theatre 121's Annie

Theatre 121's Annie

"Get ready to experience the heartwarming classic Annie! Featuring unforgettable characters and beloved songs like “Tomorrow” and “Hard Knock Life,” this family favorite is a joyful celebration of hope, resilience, and finding family in unexpected places.

Bring the whole family and experience this timeless musical filled with hope, humor, and heart. Tickets are on sale now at theatre121.org."

Woodstock Opera House
$16-$37
07:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre 121
urinetown.theatre121@gmail.com
https://www.theatre121.org
Woodstock Opera House
121 Van Buren Street
Woodstock, Illinois 60098
815-338-5300
https://www.woodstockoperahouse.com/