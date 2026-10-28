Statewide: The War of the Worlds
On this episode, we discuss the time a radio show terrorized listeners. In 1938, when “War of the Worlds” aired, radio was a new broadcast medium. The only other was film, which was more sanitized and far less lifelike than now.
Orson Welles, a Midwest native, and his company played with the airwaves’ potential by making this show as realistic as possible. They were far more successful than they dreamed.
Also:
* This election, nearly a dozen Illinois counties have a ballot question about secession. What is behind the separation movement?
* In time for Halloween, a spooky tale known as the "Watseka Wonder" in which it's said a girl was possessed by a spirit. But the story has a happy ending.
* Moves are being made to reduce protections for gray wolves. But will it help livestock producers?
* This Week in Illinois History focuses on the origin of March Madness.
* Are college students more likely to vote for Democrats than in the past? We talk with a researcher.