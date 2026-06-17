The Greateful String Band

With a deep love for the Dead’s legendary catalog — from crowd favorites to deep cuts, from Pigpen’s gritty blues to Jerry’s cosmic ballads — TGSB brings a fresh twist: high-octane bluegrass.

Call it “Deadgrass,” call it a musical experiment gone wonderfully right — either way, it’s a sound that pays homage while blazing its own trail. But it doesn’t stop at the Dead.

TGSB chases the spirit through its many reincarnations: Old & In the Way, Jerry Garcia Band, and beyond. If Grateful Dead ever played it (or even thought about playing it), TGSB is liable to break it down, build it back up, and run it through a mandolin.