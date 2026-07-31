The 19th Amendment and the Power of the Vote! - Musical Presentation on Sept. 18

The 19th Amendment and the Power of the Vote! Musical Presentation

September 18, 7:00 – 8:00pm (Doors open at 6:00pm)

$25 – member rate/ $30 non-member

Register online at

https://www.cmaaa.org/events--receptions.html

Anita Kallen and Catherine Thomson will present a special musical show that celebrates the law that affirmed women’s right to vote. With music by Sondheim, Lennon & McCartney, Parton, Porter, and others, Anita and Catherine weave in the story of women's suffrage. Don't miss this powerful performance that will take you on a musical journey through more than a century of voting rights history.

Audience Acclaim:

"A wonderful performance by smart, strong women with beautiful voices, music, humor and a fantastic historical journey shared. "

"This show is touching and important. Thoroughly enjoyable and thought provoking. It reminds me of how much I’ve taken women’s rights and liberty for granted. They were possible because of the long, painful fight by those who refused to give up their hopes and dreams."

"This was a wonderful show! Thoughtful, clever, funny, beautifully sung!".