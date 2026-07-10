Stories and a Stroll: Knute Olson, Jr. Forest Preserve

It’s the fifth year of Stories & a Stroll with the DeKalb County Forest Preserve! Just like in years past, the DeKalb Public Library children's librarians will lead a short nature-themed story time, and then naturalists with the DeKalb County Forest Preserve will take us on an approximately 40-minute guided hike. This month’s hike is in the forests of Knute Olson, Jr. Forest Preserve.

There are only primitive bathrooms at Knute Olson, so plan ahead!

There is no registration required for this program. Families with children of all ages are welcome.

Please email lauraw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350 with any questions.