St. Andrew Chili Cook-Off & Trivia Contest
St. Andrew Chili Cook-Off & Trivia Contest
This FREE family-friendly event features St. Andrew's annual Chili Cook-off and trivia for all! Prizes will be awarded to winners of the cook-off and trivia.
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
8156246051
office@standrewrockton.com
Artist Group Info
steido01@gmail.com
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
511 W. Rockton Rd.Rockton, Illinois 61072
815-624-6051
pastor@standrewrockton.com