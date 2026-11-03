© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Andrew Chili Cook-Off & Trivia Contest

St. Andrew Chili Cook-Off & Trivia Contest

This FREE family-friendly event features St. Andrew's annual Chili Cook-off and trivia for all! Prizes will be awarded to winners of the cook-off and trivia.

St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
8156246051
office@standrewrockton.com
St Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church

Artist Group Info

steido01@gmail.com
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
511 W. Rockton Rd.
Rockton, Illinois 61072
815-624-6051
pastor@standrewrockton.com
standrewrockton.com