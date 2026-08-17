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Square Notes

Square Notes

The creative spirit of Woodstock takes center stage.
As the culminating performance of ArterraFest, Square Notes brings together the remarkable artists who live, work, and create throughout our community for an unforgettable evening celebrating the people and places that make Woodstock special.
Inspired by ArterraFest's 2026 theme, "Power of Place," this collaborative performance explores what it means to belong, create, and connect in Woodstock. Through original music, poetry, storytelling, dance, theater, and visual art, local artists transform the Woodstock Opera House into a vibrant showcase of our community's creativity.
More than a performance, Square Notes is a celebration of Woodstock itself, its voices, its stories, and the creative connections that bring us together.

Woodstock Opera House
1.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Ticketagent@woodstockil.gov
Woodstock Opera House
121 Van Buren Street
Woodstock, Illinois 60098
815-338-5300
https://www.woodstockoperahouse.com/