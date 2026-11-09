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Row for Our Veterans: 24-Hour Community Rowing Fundraiser

Row for Our Veterans: 24-Hour Community Rowing Fundraiser

Cross Kicks Fitness Batavia hosts Row for Our Veterans, a 24-hour community rowing fundraiser benefiting Batavia VFW Post 1197. It runs from 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, through 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, two days after Veterans Day. Neighbors, local businesses and gym members take 30- or 60-minute shifts to keep one rower moving around the clock and ask friends and family to sponsor their time. Batavia VFW Post 1197 helps local veterans and their families with essential bills, transportation and veteran food pantries. Rowing is open to members and nonmembers over 15; anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Supporters who can't row can donate. Sign up to row: https://forms.gle/oFqq59mkhhD1JBKk7. Details and donation link: https://crosskicksfitness.com/events/row-for-our-veterans

Cross Kicks Fitness Batavia
07:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Cross Kicks Fitness Batavia
630-360-5844
ilona@crosskicksfitness.com
https://crosskicksfitness.com/events/row-for-our-veterans
Cross Kicks Fitness Batavia
143 S. Randall Road
Batavia, Illinois 60510
630-360-5844
https://crosskicksfitness.com/batavia