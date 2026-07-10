Red Cross Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life! The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive at the DeKalb Public Library.

American Red Cross blood donors are critical to ensuring those in need receive relief and care. Right now, we’re urging donors to continue to help us strengthen the blood supply. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors – are crucial to meeting daily hospital demands.

An advance appointment is preferred. Visit the American Red Cross website, type in your zip code, and select the DeKalb Public Library to make an appointment, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or ask questions about giving blood.

You can also visit the Red Cross website for more general information about the donation process.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.