On the Road with Bill Clevlen

Nationally syndicated travel journalist and broadcaster Bill Clevlen will share stories and insight from his latest book: Presidential Road Trips - 100 Places To Explore and Experience The History of American Presidents.

Learn about historic spots like Washington's birthplace, the only home Lincoln ever owned, the childhood home of George W. Bush, the train depot where Jimmy Carter ran his presidential campaign, and the places where you can tour an actual Air Force One! Bill will also share the best travel ideas and tips.

This program is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation’s anniversary throughout the year.

Registration is not required. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and intended for teens and adults.

For more information, please contact Leah at leahh@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568 ext. 2112.