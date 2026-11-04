Northern Rehab Hosts Food Drive to Support “Freezin’ For Food” Event

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is hosting a community food drive in support of T.D. Ryan’s “Freezin’ for Food” event, sponsored by the Kishwaukee DeKalb Kiwanis.

We’re collecting non-perishable food items for this community effort that helps stock the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry and provides meals to DeKalb County families.

Donations may be dropped off at our Northern Rehab locations in DeKalb (3266 Sycamore Road) or Genoa (540 E. Main Street) between November 16 and December 2.

Donations will be delivered in December at the Freezin’ For Food event which will then be distributed to the DeKalb Salvation Army Food Pantry. For more information, please call us at 815.756.8524 or visit northernrehabpt.com/freezin-for-food-drive/.

