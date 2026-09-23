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NIU STEAM Café: Responding to Food Systems Challenges

NIU STEAM Café: Responding to Food Systems Challenges

Join us at the next STEAM Café to learn how NIU is responding to current food system challenges through the Edible Campus program. Edible Campus Assistant Director Laura Fehling and Garden Manager Steve Schultz will discuss the vulnerabilities of the current food system, advances in sustainable and regenerative farming, and innovative ways to grow food at home and adapt to current changes.

Prairie State Winery
$5 / $3
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NIU STEAM
niusteam@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/niusteam/index.shtml
Prairie State Winery
222 W Main St.
Genoa, Illinois 60135
https://prairiestatewinery.com/