NIU STEAM Café: Responding to Food Systems Challenges
NIU STEAM Café: Responding to Food Systems Challenges
Join us at the next STEAM Café to learn how NIU is responding to current food system challenges through the Edible Campus program. Edible Campus Assistant Director Laura Fehling and Garden Manager Steve Schultz will discuss the vulnerabilities of the current food system, advances in sustainable and regenerative farming, and innovative ways to grow food at home and adapt to current changes.
Prairie State Winery
$5 / $3
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NIU STEAM
niusteam@niu.edu