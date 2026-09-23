A former St. Charles accountant saw through the numbers and got the real stories

Many professions give clients one-on-one time with the person providing the service and those conversations may open the door to the client’s personal life. One retired St. Charles tax expert kept those stories going after the sessions ended.

James Whittington worked as a commercial real estate executive over the years and as an accountant.

He saw his tax clients as more than just a number. He worked with some for many years while he only met others once, like the elderly man who rode his bike to the appointment.

"You're in your 90s, and you're riding 12 miles, and then he's going to ride back, 24 miles,” Whittington added, "And, but then you find out, well, that's because he didn't own a car. That was his only transportation. He didn't have somebody else to drive him. So, it's things like that."

Whittington thought how some of the stories could be something others could relate to. He started taking mental notes and then the idea of putting stories into a book came to mind. His family encouraged him to do so. "Taxing Revelations: A Window into America’s Annual Civic Ritual" was released in May.

Whittington wanted to show the human side of his customers. Most of the stories are anonymous. Some include accounts from truckdrivers, day traders, lottery winners, newlyweds to those going through divorce, and those he calls the "lonely hearts."

"And you could tell they'd come in and they were people that were living alone," he said. "And they didn't have anybody else to talk to. And so, there wasn't anything complicated about most of those returns at all, but it was just, I was there to listen to them. And so, you know, I think that's really important."

Whittington usually spoke with everyday people. But not always. He started working as a remote tax preparer for Turbo Tax and one day a familiar voice came on the line, Virgil P. Hughes.

"He was Pat Hughes," he added, "who is the radio announcer for the Cubs. And it used to be he worked for WGN, and he was just paid by WGN. And then they changed their contract, and he gets taxed just like a professional athlete."

Professional athletes' state taxes are based on the states they perform in. This is called Jock Tax.

Whittington said the stories he shares in his book are relatable, but they may also give insight into the lives of the types of people some may never encounter.

Whittington learned a lesson of his own.

"I see," he said, "that there’s people who have a lot of money and money doesn't bring happiness."

Whittington has done taxes for those who are rich and those who are barely getting by financially. He observed how some of the rich ones were the most unhappy.

"You think about the story, 'It's a Wonderful Life,'" he said, "and now at the end of the story, when he said, you know, 'the guy that has friends is the rich guy.'”

Whittington said he wants people to get back to humanity, and he hopes these stories remind people of that.

"I'm also going to want to contact some sociology professors," he said, "some American studies professors, because I think there's a lot of interesting stuff in here and a commentary about where we are as a society today."

He also wants this book to be a reminder for anyone working with clients to see the human side of their customers.

