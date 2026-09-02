Eight Fifteen Capital and the West Side Show Room present Nat Turner in Jerusalem by award-winning playwright Nathan Alan Davis.

In August 1831, Nat Turner led a slave uprising that shook the conscience of the nation.

Nathan Alan Davis’s timely new play imagines Turner’s final night in a jail cell in Jerusalem, Virginia, as he is visited by attorney Thomas R. Gray and they reckon with what has passed, and what the dawn will bring.

Woven with vivid imagery and indelible lyricism, Nat Turner in Jerusalem examines the power of an individual’s resolute convictions and their seismic reverberations through time.

Nat Turner in Jerusalem is the third play of Rockford native Nathan Alan Davis to be presented in partnership between Eight Fifteen Capital and West Side Show Room.