Cortland Mayor says reception to Flock Safety contract termination is overwhelmingly positive

On Aug. 24, the Town of Cortland voted unanimously to end its contract with automatic license-plate reader (ALPR) manufacturer Flock Safety.

Instead, the town adopted a 60-month contract with manufacturer Axon Enterprise, Inc. to supply the Cortland Police Department with body cameras and in-car camera systems.

According to Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski, the decision to sever ties with Flock stemmed from broader community concerns and his own personal wariness over the AI powered security cameras.

“Cortland entered into a flat contact [with Flock Safety] in 2024," said Pietrowski. "At the time, I was somewhat resistant to it. I’m just philosophically not a fan of some over surveillance. You know, the big brother type thing.”

Pietrowski says the decision to part ways with Flock was met with overwhelming support from the Cortland community.

He says he’s been approached in stores and thanked by people for the decision, even by residents of other communities who want their civic leaders to do the same.

“I think that community has a major role in all of this,” said Pietrowski. “And I think you’re seeing that across the country right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point there’s a Supreme Court case about the constitutionality of having a Flock camera that records everything and allows for tracking. In my mind, that could very well be seen to be unconstitutional.”

Earlier this week, DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle reported that city Police Chief David Byrd signed a contract with Flock Safety back in May, prior to any approval from the city.

Pietrowski said that while DeKalb and Cortland have different community needs, that it’s important for residents of any city or municipality to research these devices.

“Look at all the ways that Flock system has been abused,” said Pietrowski. “Not only by Flock, but by individual police departments with some officers having documented cases of stalking ex-boyfriends, girlfriends, wives. All these different kinds of things that are direct abuses of the system, and you’re seeing it time and time again.”

Cortland has already sent a work order to Flock Safety so that the town’s ALPRs can be removed.