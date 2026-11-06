Mendelssohn Thursday Jazz: Alyssa Allgood, vocalist
Mendelssohn Thursday Jazz: Alyssa Allgood, vocalist
Alyssa Allgood is a twice-named DownBeat Magazine Critics Poll “Rising Star Female Vocalist” and Chicago Reader Poll’s “Best Individual Jazz Musician,” praised for her ‘boldness, swagger and surefooted musicianship” (DownBeat Magazine) and “force, clarity and jazz integrity” (NYC Jazz Record).
A versatile vocalist, songwriter, arranger, bandleader and educator, Allgood blends a soulful Chicago sound with rich improvisation and lyrics rooted in empowerment and human connection. The inaugural winner of the Ella Fitzgerald Competition, Allgood has headlined iconic venues including Dizzy’s, Birdland, Mezzrow, the Green Mill, the Jazz Showcase and Blues Alley.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$20 In Advance / $25 At the Door / $6 Student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 22 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church StreetRockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org