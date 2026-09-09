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Mendelssohn Presents! The Jeff Hamilton Piano Trio

Mendelssohn Presents! The Jeff Hamilton Piano Trio

Mendelssohn Presents! The Jeff Hamilton Piano Trio will kick of the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center's 2026-27 season. With a substantial discography of over 300 recordings, Jeff Hamilton is an established high-profile drummer from the Los Angeles area. Over his 50+ year career, he has collaborated with a who’s who of artists including George Shearing, Mel Tormé, Herb Alpert, Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Paul McCartney, and Diana Krall. His early career included collaborations with Ella Fitzgerald, the Count Basie Orchestra, and Rosemary Clooney. Don’t miss this season opener!

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org