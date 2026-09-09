Mendelssohn Presents! The Jeff Hamilton Piano Trio will kick of the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center's 2026-27 season. With a substantial discography of over 300 recordings, Jeff Hamilton is an established high-profile drummer from the Los Angeles area. Over his 50+ year career, he has collaborated with a who’s who of artists including George Shearing, Mel Tormé, Herb Alpert, Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Paul McCartney, and Diana Krall. His early career included collaborations with Ella Fitzgerald, the Count Basie Orchestra, and Rosemary Clooney. Don’t miss this season opener!