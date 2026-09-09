DeKalb High School senior to throw first pitch at Cubs game after winning statewide challenge

17-year-old Bailey Quincer says she’s avidly participated in Malta Township Public Library’s summer reading program for as long as she can remember.

Both she and her brother were early program entrants after getting their first library cards at a very young age.

Now as a senior in high school, Quincer still maintains a lifelong love for reading.

“All the nice librarians know me because I’m there so often,” said Quincer. “I’ve been able to read books I normally wouldn’t read with their summer reading program, so it’s just been really fun overall.”

This July, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced it was launching the Illinois Reads Together initiative.

The summer reading challenge incentivized students to complete their local library’s summer reading program with a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs’ game.

Quincer was excited to learn about the opportunity and asked her mom to relay that interest to the library on her behalf.

As a familiar face and summer reading program alum, Quincer says the library was happy to write her down.

This year, Illinois Reads Together randomly selected 20 participants from across the state to be recognized for completing the reading goals set by their library.

Of that number, only one winner aged 13 or older was selected to take the pitcher’s mound.

When Quincer learned that she was that winner, she says she was very surprised and equally ecstatic.

“I’ve been to minor league games,” she said. “But this is going to be my first major league game, which is amazing to say that I got to throw the first pitch at my first MLB game. I’m excited to hang out with family and just have a great time. It’s nice to know that other people can see how hard I’ve worked with all my fun.”

Quincer will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field to kick off the Chicago Cubs’ Wednesday, Sept. 16, game against the Atlanta Braves.

20 challenge participants from across the state, including Quincer, will also be recognized before the start of the game.