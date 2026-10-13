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Mendelssohn Presents: The Berimbau Sextet with Krissy Bergmark

Mendelssohn Presents: The Berimbau Sextet with Krissy Bergmark

The Berimbau Sextet of Gregory Beyer’s Projecto Arcomusical will be joined by virtuosa tabla composer/performer Krissy Bergmark. This innovative group promises to expand our world music experience with the unique sounds of single-stringed instruments of Eastern Asia and the tabla. The ensemble is currently based at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
$30 In Advance / $35 At the Door / $6 Student
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
815-964-9713
info@mendelssohnpac.org
https://www.mendelssohnpac.org/
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center
415 N. Church Street
Rockford, Illinois 60505
8159649713
info@mendelssohnpac.org