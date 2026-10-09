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Macbeth

Macbeth

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College is proud to present William Shakespeare’s tragedy about ambition and betrayal, Macbeth, directed by Jay Geller.

This gripping production explores Macbeth’s devastating descent into madness after a trio of witches prophesies Macbeth’s rise to the throne. Spurred by blind ambition and the relentless passion of Lady Macbeth, Macbeth chooses a blood-soaked path that tears a kingdom apart. Macbeth is a timeless story that speaks directly to the political and moral anxieties of our own era.

Macbeth opens Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. and runs October 31, November 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and November 1, 8, and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, MCC employees, seniors, alumni, and veterans, and $20 for the general public. It is general seating. For tickets, visit www.mchenry.edu/blackbox.

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College (E122 in Building E at MCC)
$15 for students, MCC employees, seniors, alumni, and veterans; $20 for the general public
Every week through Nov 15, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College
www.mchenry.edu/blackbox
The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College (E122 in Building E at MCC)
8900 US Highway 14
Crystal Lake, Illinois 60012