The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College is proud to present William Shakespeare’s tragedy about ambition and betrayal, Macbeth, directed by Jay Geller.

This gripping production explores Macbeth’s devastating descent into madness after a trio of witches prophesies Macbeth’s rise to the throne. Spurred by blind ambition and the relentless passion of Lady Macbeth, Macbeth chooses a blood-soaked path that tears a kingdom apart. Macbeth is a timeless story that speaks directly to the political and moral anxieties of our own era.

Macbeth opens Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. and runs October 31, November 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7 p.m. and November 1, 8, and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, MCC employees, seniors, alumni, and veterans, and $20 for the general public. It is general seating. For tickets, visit www.mchenry.edu/blackbox.